Study: Virginia is #1 for rudest drivers

| By

An auto insurance website says the rudest drivers in the U.S. are right here in Virginia. “Insurify” used applications for car insurance — and the driving records that accompany them — to reach its conclusion. They tallied violations like failure to yield or stop, tailgating, street racing, passing where prohibited and hit and run, and on that basis, their study shows Virginia has the highest percentage of such violations — for the second straight year. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Click here to see the Insurify study’s report