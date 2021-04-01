Two “persons of interest” named in Boones Mill death

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE: April 1st, 2021 –The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has named two persons of interest in [this] case. Jessica Blair Hiner, 35 years of age and Maurice Allen Jones, 37 years of age, both from Roanoke, have been named as persons of interest in this case. Both Hiner and Jones were recently incarcerated on unrelated charges and remain in custody at this time. The victim’s vehicle, a 2011 White Dodge Durango, was located unoccupied in Roanoke City, Virginia on March 29, 2021.If anyone has any information that associates either person of interest with this vehicle or the victim, please contact Inv. Willoughby at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-6615.

PREVIOUS: Boones Mill, VA. (March 30, 2021) -The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 1:15pm on March 29th, 2021 from a landlord reporting that his tenant was deceased in his home. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6000 block of Bethlehem Road in Boones Mill, Virginia and confirmed one male, deceased on arrival. The victim has been identified as William Kirk Odell, 58 years old, who had been reported as missing in West Virginia by a family member. Circumstances surrounding his death are considered suspicious but there is no threat to the community. This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that may apply to this incident are urged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.