VA Supreme Court: Confederate Statues can come down

| By

The State Supreme Court issued a ruling this morning that states Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson statues were never subject to the previous state ban on removal, and reversed every previous circuit court order. The ruling means that after years of litigation, the statues can come down.

Read the full Supreme Court ruling below:

http://www.courts.state.va.us/opinions/opnscvwp/1200790.pdf