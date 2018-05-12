VDOT: highway projects to impact traffic in upcoming week

| By

From Virginia Department of Transportation: The following is a list of forecasted highway projects that may impact traffic traveling in the 12-county Salem Transportation District this week. Work schedules and construction project timelines are always subject to change and weather dependent. New information is noted by “NEW” and updates are noted when a current project has had an update added to the listing.

For the most current traffic and road work information, call 511 or visit www.511virginia.org. On the 511 website, drivers can also sign up to receive personalized traffic alerts, view traffic cameras or download the free Android or iPhone mobile app. You can also follow 511 Twitter feeds for the southwest area of Virginia at @511southwestva or follow @VaDOTSalem for traffic and general information on projects in the Salem District area. The Salem District covers Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) *I-81 NORTHBOUND MILLING AND PAVING OPERATIONS IN BOTETOURT COUNTY – From mile marker 147 to 149, milling and paving operations will be conducted on I-81 northbound from May 16 through May 19, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following morning. Lane closures will be in place and drivers should use caution in the work zone.

There will be a right lane closure on I-81 northbound from 10:00 pm until 6:00 am on Wednesday May 16. The northbound right lane will be closed Friday, May 18 from 8 PM until 8 AM Sunday, May 20.

(NEW) *I-81 NORTHBOUND PAVING OPERATIONS IN BOTETOURT COUNTY – Alternating left and/or right mobile lane closures (weather pending) on I-81 North in Botetourt County, Sunday to Wednesday, between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for eradication of existing pavement markings and the installation of temporary pavement markings. The lane closures will be set up along I-81 NB approximately from MM 166 to MM 170.

(NEW) * BRIDGE PAINTING-I-81-NSRR-ROANOKE RIVER – Platform Installations has begun and will be for bridge painting and will have alternating lane closures in both north and southbound lanes on I-81. There will be northbound and southbound nightly right lane closures at mile marker 128 from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am. Work will be performed from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Sunday night through Sunday morning. There will be northbound right shoulder closures from 7:00 am to 7:00 am starting May 14 through May 18. This work will continue until the Fall of 2018.

(NEW) * BRIDGE PAINTING-I-81-OVER ROUTE 606 – Route 606 at I-81 Mile Marker 158.8 and in between Route 11 to Dickerson Dr. One Lane Traffic (flagger operation) 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Route 606 in between Route US 11 and Route F051 Dickerson Dr. One lane Traffic may be in place. I-81 at mile marker 158.8 both north and south bound right shoulder will be closed from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm for bridge painting and will have alternating lane closures in both north and southbound lanes on I-81.

On Route 606, there will be one lane traffic with flagger operations in place on May 12 and 13 from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm.

* BRIDGE PAINTING ON I-81 OVER ROANOKE RIVER IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Platform Installations for bridge painting will have alternating lane closures in both north and southbound lanes on I-581. There will be northbound and southbound right lane closures at mile marker 128 from 8 pm to 6 am. Otherwise, work will be performed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night through Sunday morning. Drivers may see what appears to be scaffolding and curtains in this location throughout the project. This work will continue until the Fall of 2018.

(UPDATED) * BRIDGE PAINTING ON I-81 OVER LOONEY MILL CREEK IN BOTETOURT COUNTY- Platform Installations for bridge painting will have alternating lane closures in both north and southbound lanes on I-81. There will be northbound and southbound right shoulder closures from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on I-81 at mile marker 162.Work will be performed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night through Saturday morning. Drivers may see what appears to be scaffolding and curtains in this location throughout the project. This work will continue until the fall of 2018.

Beginning May 11 through May 12, there will be right shoulder and left lane closures, alternating, from 5 pm until 6 am.

(UPDATED) * I-81 NORTHBOUND NEW RIVER BRIDGE REPLACEMENT IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY -Lane and shoulder closures maybe in place near exit 105. Lane closure maybe in effect during the week from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Shoulder closures maybe in effect at any time during the week. Speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. Shoulder closures will remain in place though the duration of the project. Estimated completion: December 2020.

INTERSTATE 581

(NEW) * I-581 FRANKLIN ROAD EXIT – Alleghany Construction Company will have the I-581/ Route 220 northbound Franklin Road exit ramp closed through July 2.

(UPDATED) * I-581 BRIDGE DECK REPAIRS – Weather permitting, crews will repair bridge decks on Interstate 581. A center and right lane closure will be in place northbound or southbound during nighttime hours, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

* BRIDGE PAINTING ON I-581 AT CAMPBELL AVE- Platform Installations for bridge painting will require alternating lane closures in both north and southbound lanes on I-581. Work will be performed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday night through Friday morning. Drivers may see what appears to be scaffolding and curtains in this location throughout the project. This work will continue until the Fall of 2018.

(UPDATED) *ROUTE I-581 NORTH & SOUTH BOUND MEDIAN ROANOKE COUNTY -As of December 12, 2017, traffic will be directed by lane closure from the intersection of Peters Creek Road Interchange to Hershberger Road Interchange to the intersection of Liberty Road from the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday. Work is anticipated to be complete by June, weather permitting.

INTERSTATE 77 (CARROLL COUNTY)

(UPDATED) * INTERSTATE 77 TRUCK ESCAPE RAMP – The rehabilitation project for the truck escape ramp on southbound Interstate 77 from mile marker 1.5 to mile marker 4 is underway. Drivers can expect the truck escape ramp and the southbound I-77 right shoulder to be closed periodically during daytime hours when workers are present, the southbound right lane, right shoulder and truck escape ramp will be closed for several nights in the spring to place barrier wall, and the right shoulder and truck ramp to be closed for about a month in the spring once the barrier wall is installed. Expected completion is May 2018.

(NEW) * I-81 BRIDGE DECK REPAIRS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Weather permitting, crews will repair bridge decks on Interstate 77. Right and left lane closures will be in place northbound or southbound during nighttime hours, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

Left lane, northbound I-77 from mile marker 10 to 8, Monday, May 14

Right lane, southbound I-77 from mile marker 6 to 9, Tuesday, May 15

Left lane, southbound I-77 from mile marker 6 to 9, Wednesday, May 16

Right lane, northbound I-77 from mile marker 0 to 2, Thursday, May 17

ROANOKE CITY

(UPDATED) * 10TH STREET IMPROVEMENTS – Work is underway to improve a section of 10th Street from just south of Fairfax Avenue to just north of Andrews Road in the City of Roanoke. The operational improvements on 10th Street will include wider travel lanes, bicycle lanes, curb and gutter, sidewalks, turn lanes, new signals, and a new arch structure to carry 10th Street over Lick Run and the Lick Run Greenway. Lane closures may be in place at various locations throughout the project limits. Flaggers will control traffic as needed. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This project will continue until spring 2018.

The road has been opened up to traffic. There may be temporary alternating lane closures on 10th St from Orange Ave to Andrews Rd during final operations.

(UPDATED) * 10TH STREET IMPROVEMENTS – PHASE 2 – Work is under way to improve a second section of 10th Street from Andrews Road to Williamson Road in the City of Roanoke. The operational improvement on 10th Street will include wider travel lanes, bicycle lanes, curb and gutter, sidewalks, turn lanes and new signals. A detour is in place for the section from Williamson Road to Greenhurst Avenue. Work is being performed between Levelton and Greenhurst Avenue. 10th Street will be closed to through traffic in this area during the day while work is being performed and reopened in the evening. Local traffic can expect flagging operations within the work zone at various times and locations. This project will continue until fall 2019.

Alternating Lane Closures on Williamson Rd, in the North and South bound lanes at 10th St will be in place on April 16 through May 4 between the hours of 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

*BRIDGE PAINTING-I-581-NSRR-CAMPBELL AVE- Platform Installations will begin February 22 for bridge painting and will have alternating lane closures in both north and southbound lanes on I-581 between the interchange of Route 24 and Route 11. Work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with flagging operations as needed. Sunday night through Friday morning. This work will continue until the Fall of 2018.

* POTHOLE PATCHING AND PAVING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

* MOWING, TREE TRIMMING AND BRUSH REMOVAL (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures.

* DITCHING AND SHOULDER REPAIRS (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

ROANOKE COUNTY

(UPDATED) * ROUTE 311 PAVING – Starting April 11, weather permitting, lane closures will be in place for paving operations on a section of Route 311 from Route 912 (Absalom Smith Road) to Route 864 (Old Catawba Road). Work will be performed during nighttime hours, Sunday through Saturday morning from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use caution and watch for flaggers and a pilot truck controlling traffic. Estimated completion is May 13, 2018.

*ROANOKE GAS LINE WORK- Roanoke Gas will be working in Hollins/Peters Creek Area. Work will continue on Shadwell Drive and Old Mountain Road through May 20.

* ROUTE 220 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT OVER BACK CREEK – Work to replace the existing bridge over Back Creek is underway. The bridge is near the intersection of Route 657 (Crowell Gap Road and Winter Drive). Starting March 8, there will be right lane closures on Route 220 in the northbound lane between the hours of 9:30 am until 4:30 pm. On March 13th and March 14th there will be right lane closures on Route 220 in the north bound lane between 9:30 am and 4:30 pm. Signs will be installed for the work zone. Estimated completion is spring of 2020.

There will be right shoulder closures on Route 220 in the north bound lane until May of 2018.

Drivers may experience lane closures and a reduction to one lane during the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily.

Crowell Gap Road is expected to close with a detour in place in the next month.

* ROUTE 116 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT OVER BACK CREEK – Work is underway to replace the bridge on Route 116 (JAE Valley Road) over Back Creek. The bridge is located south of the intersection of Route 945 (Sun Valley Ln.) in Roanoke County. Work includes constructing a new bridge parallel to the existing bridge structure. Temporary lane closures may be in place with flaggers controlling traffic at various times while construction signs are installed and equipment is moved to the site. This project will continue until September 13, 2019.

* ROUTE 220 EXPRESSWAY – During nighttime hours, lane closures will be in place as paving, marking, and guardrail replacement work is conducted on Route 220 Expressway from south end of Albemarle Avenue overpass to the Route 419 overpass.

* GUARDRAIL REPAIRS – Single lane closures will be in place eastbound and westbound from Sunday night through Thursday night, 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning, on Route 460 at the intersection of Alternate Route 220 through Route 610 near the Bonsack area.

* POTHOLE PATCHING AND PAVING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Flaggers may control traffic at

times during daylight hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

* UNPAVED ROAD MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight

hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* PIPE REPLACEMENTS – Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* DITCHING, GRADING, SLOPE AND SHOULDER REPAIRS (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* DRAINAGE MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* MOWING, TREE TRIMMING AND BRUSH REMOVAL (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures.

BEDFORD COUNTY

(UPDATED) * ROUTE 634 BRIDGE REPAIRS – Route 634 (Hardy Road) over the Roanoke River at Smith Mountain Lake will undergo a bridge replacement. The location fot he work is 0.19 mile west of the Franklin County line to 0.12 mile east of the Bedford County line. Flagging operations will be in place as needed throughout the duration of the project.

Boaters should use caution if entering the lake from Roanoke Boat Ramp. Boats will have to pass through a work zone in the middle of the lake by the bridge for access into the lake.

The bridge repairs are expected to be completed by December 12, 2019.

(NEW) * BRIDGE SUPERSTRUCTURE REPLACEMENTS- ROUTE 608 – Beginning at 9 a.m. on May 21, Route 608 (Altice Road), the bridge over Trough Run, will be closed 1.3 miles north of the intersection with Route 122 and is scheduled to be reopened on May 25 at 9 a.m.

(UPDATED) * ROUTE 24 SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS – Beginning April 9, a lane closure will be in place for Route 24 (from west to east) on Route 24 (Stewartsville Road) on the four lane section from R oute619 (Jordantown Road) to Route 791 (Blankenship Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A flagging operation and pilot vehicle will be directing traffic. Motorists should use caution and watch for signs. This safety improvement is scheduled to be completed by October 5, 2018.

(NEW) * PAVING ON ROUTE 24 (Stewartsville Rd.) IN BEDFORD COUNTY — Beginning May 6, 2018 weather permitting crews will begin patching on state Route 24 East in Bedford County. There will be a right lane closure on Route 24 East and /or West starting from the intersection of Route 926 (Baker Dr.) and going to the intersection of Route 791 (Blankenship Rd.). This lane closure starts from Sunday night to Friday morning at 7 pm to 6 am. Motorists should watch for signs. Since this is patching work, the lane closure will vary in between the described limits. This project is expected to be completed in December 2018.

(NEW) * ROUTE 635 SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS – Beginning April 2, a lane closure will be in place for Route 24 (from West to East) in Stewartsville Road on the four lane section from Route 619 (Jordantown Road) to Route 791 (Blankenship Route). This lane closure starts from Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be a flagging operation and a pilot vehicle directing traffic. Motorists should use caution and watch for signs. This safety improvement is scheduled to be completed by October 5, 2018.

(UPDATED) * ROUTE 122 PAVEMENT OPERATIONS – Alternating left and/or right lane closures with flaggers will be in place on Route 122, Monday to Friday, between the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for pavement marking operations. The lane closures will be set up along Route 122 from Morgans Church Road to Route 24 (Stewartsville Road). Estimated completion is October 2018.

* ROUTE 43 LANE CLOSURE – Work to replace the Route 43 (Peaks Road) bridge over the Big Otter River in Bedford County is underway and requires a long-term lane closure. The bridge is located near the Route 682 (Woods Road) intersection about 2.7 miles north of Bedford. One lane of the two-lane bridge is closed and a temporary signal controls traffic. Vehicle widths are limited to 10 feet. Route 43 will be limited to a single lane in the area of the bridge replacement until the structure is completed. Estimated completion is spring 2019.

(UPDATED) * ROUTE 668 BRIDGE WORK – A project on Route 668 (Goode Road) has been underway for bridge work over Norfolk Southern Railway. The structure is located 0.10 mile south of Route 762 north (Goode Station Road) and 0.01 mile north of Route 762 south (Perennial Lane). The road has re-opened to traffic but flagging operations may be in place during daytime hours while the remaining work is being completed. The project is scheduled to be completed by July 9, 2018.

* PAVING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Loose gravel on roadway is possible. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

* UNPAVED ROAD MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface and gravel roads with grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* MOWING, TREE TRIMMING AND BRUSH REMOVAL (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures.

* DRAINAGE MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* DITCHING, GRADING, SLOPE AND SHOULDER REPAIRS (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* PIPE REPLACEMENTS – Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

BOTETOURT COUNTY

(UPDATED) * I-81 EXIT 150 INTERCHANGE RECONSTRUCTION – Work is underway to reconstruct the eastern section of the Exit 150 interchange at the intersections of Route 11 and Route 220 Alternate. Heavy equipment may be in the area for earthwork. Drivers should use caution and watch for flaggers at times. This project will continue until summer 2018.

Work has been underway to reconstruct the eastern section of the interchange at the intersections of Route 11 and Route 220/220 Alternate at exit 150A. Drivers who use exit 150A, Route 11 and southbound Route 220 can expect the following traffic changes:

In addition, paving and milling operations have been scheduled for the project for the next few weeks, May 6 through May 24, weather permitting. Alternating lane closures will be in place during nighttime hours on north and southbound Route 220 and north and southbound Route 11.

o On May 13 from 10:00 pm to 6 am, Exit 150B and the traffic circle will be closed and a detour in place through Gateway Crossing.

o There will be alternating lane closures in the north and south bound lanes of Route 11 from 8 pm until 6 am beginning May 13 until May 14.

o Exit 150B ramps will be narrowed from 8 pm until 6 am, Tuesday, May 15, 16, and 17.

CLOSURE OF EXIT 150B FOR PAVING OF ROUNDABOUT: On Thursday, May 10, I-81 northbound Exit 150B will be closed to allow paving of the roundabout. The exit will be closed at 10 p.m. and will reopen at 6 a.m. Traffic will be detoured through Gateway Crossing where possible, with flaggers and message boards in place to direct traffic in alternate directions.

Signage and message boards will continue to alert drivers of traffic changes in the area.

(NEW) * BRIDGE PAINTING-I-81-OVER ROUTE 606- Platform Installations are in place for bridge painting and I-81 at mile marker 158.8 with both north and south bound right shoulders will be closed from 7 am to 7 pm and will have alternating lane closures in both north and southbound lanes on I-81.

(UPDATED) * TROUTVILLE GAS LINE WORK- Roanoke Gas will be working in Troutville on Lee Highway, northbound and southbound, with lane closures from Boone Drive to Valley Road. Work will also continue in the 500 Block of Valley Road with a flagging operation. Work will be continuous through May 18.

* ROUTE 220 PAVING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, Monday to Friday, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., alternating left and right lane closures will be in place on Route 220 north and southbound, for pavement crack filling. The lane closures will be set up along Route 220 northbound approximately 0.9 mile north of Martin Lane to 0.3 mile south of Madine Way. The lane closures will be set up along Route 220 southbound approximately 0.3 mile north of Timber Ridge Road to 0.5 mile south of Old Fincastle Road. Estimated completion is October 2018.

(NEW) * ROUTE 11- PAVING – Beginning May 13th, Route 11 between Routes 715 to Route 1308 from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am, will have alternating lane closures north and south bound. Motorists should use caution and watch for flaggers controlling traffic. Estimated completion is Mid-June.

* CULVERT REPLACEMENTS- ROUTE 817- Route 817 (Old Rail Road) will be reduced to one lane for the replacement of an existing box culvert. This will occur on the east end at the intersection with Route 704 (Branchwater Rd.) This work will continue until June 2018.

* ROUTE 11 BRIDGE REPLACEMENTS OVER TINKER CREEK- Work to replace the two existing bridge on Route 11 over Tinker Creek is underway. This project will replace existing bridges on Route 11 near the intersections of Route 838 (Vista Drive) and Route 1039 (Gibson Lane). Message boards will be in place on Route 11 advising motorists of the closure and detour signs will be in place directing traffic around the closure. Motorists should use caution and watch for signs and flaggers controlling traffic. Estimated completion of this project is November 2019.

There will be one lane in each direction on Route 11.

There will be some left turn restrictions.

The right northbound lane will be closed from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

* ROUTE 220 SHOULDER REPAIRS – Route 220 southbound at Tinker Mountain Road will have a right lane closure in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

*ROUTE 220 PAVEMENT MARKING – Alternating lane closures will be in place on a section from Route 816 to Route 673 southbound for pavement marking operations. Work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday – Friday.

* ROUTE 11 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT OVER BECKNER BRANCH – Work to replace the existing bridge on Route 11 over Beckner Branch is underway. A barrier wall is installed and the roadway is reduced from four lanes to two lanes. The two southbound lanes are being closed and traffic is diverted in the northbound lanes with one lane open in each direction. This traffic pattern change has been in place since December 2017. Motorists should use caution and watch for signs and flaggers controlling traffic. Estimated completion of this project is November 2018.

* POTHOLE PATCHING AND PAVING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Flaggers may control traffic at

times during daylight hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

* MOWING, TREE TRIMMING AND BRUSH REMOVAL (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures.

* DITCHING, GRADING, SLOPE AND SHOULDER REPAIRS (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* PIPE REPLACEMENTS – Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* DRAINAGE MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* UNPAVED ROAD MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight

hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

CARROLL COUNTY

* ROUTE 703 CLOSED FOR BRIDGE WORK – Beginning Monday, March 19, Route 703 (Gardner’s Mill Road) will be closed to through traffic from Route 58 (Carrollton Pike) to Route 703 (Bronco Road). This road closure is necessary to replace the bridge over Little Reed Island Creek. The road is expected to be closed until December 17, 2018. During this time, a detour will be utilized and directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public.

* ROUTE 703 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT — Beginning March 19, the bridge on Route 703 over Little Reed Island Creek from Gardner’s Mill Road to Bronco Road will be closed. The bridge is located 1.15 miles South of Route 58 and 1.10 miles South of Route 58. Detour and detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Motorists should watch for signs. This bridge replacement is scheduled to be completed by December 17, 2018.

* GUARDRAIL REPAIRS – Lane closures may be in place for guardrail repairs at various locations in Carroll County. Work will be performed during daytime hours from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

* MOWING, TREE TRIMMING AND BRUSH REMOVAL (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures.

* DITCHING, GRADING, SLOPE AND SHOULDER REPAIRS (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* PIPE REPLACEMENTS – Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.



* DRAINAGE MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* UNPAVED ROAD MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight

hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

CRAIG COUNTY

(NEW) * ROUTE 615 CULVERT REPLACEMENT – Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday May 10, Route 615 (Craigs Creek Road) from Route 609 (Sand Plant Road) to Route 611 (Peaceful Valley Road) will be closed to traffic to replace a culvert carrying Dry Branch. The culvert is located 0.8 mile north of Route 609 (Sand Plant Road) and 1.5 miles south of Route 611 (Peaceful Valley Road). During the closure, motorists can use Route 609 (Sand Plant Road) and Route 611 (Peaceful Valley Road) as a detour. Local traffic in this area will still be able to access neighborhoods within the closed section of Route 615 (Craigs Creek Road). Message Boards are in place to alert drivers. The road is scheduled to open on Monday, May 14 by 7 p.m.

* MOWING, TREE TRIMMING AND BRUSH REMOVAL (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures.

* UNPAVED ROAD MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight

hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* DITCHING, GRADING, SLOPE AND SHOULDER REPAIRS (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* PIPE REPLACEMENTS – Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* DRAINAGE MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

FLOYD COUNTY

(NEW) * ROUTE 637 RESURFACING UNPAVED ROAD – Route 637 (New Haven Road) will be under construction beginning April 7. Traffic will be directed by a flagging operation, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The road is planned to re-open by September 7.

Route 637 will be closed to thru traffic Saturday 5/12/2018 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for Pipe Replacement. Motorist should use caution while in this area and seek alternate routes.

(UPDATED) * ROUTE 221 LANE CLOSURE – Route 221 (Floyd Highway N) will have a northbound shoulder and lane closed between Route 719 (Laurel Branch Road) and Route 1007 (Maple Street) for utility installation. Improvements are anticipated through May 2018.

(NEW) * ROUTE 750 SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS – Route 750 will have a lane closure in place with a flagging operation for road work, Monday – Friday, 7 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. The project is located 0.1 mile South of the Intersection of Route 740 and Route 750 to 0.27 mile west of Route 781. Signs will alert drivers.

* GUARDRAIL REPAIRS – Alternating lane closures with flaggers southbound and northbound from Route 736 (Camp Creek Road) to Route 735 (Dusty Rock Road) during working hours Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

* PAVING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

* MOWING, TREE TRIMMING AND BRUSH REMOVAL (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures.

* UNPAVED ROAD MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight

hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* DITCHING, GRADING, SLOPE AND SHOULDER REPAIRS (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* PIPE REPLACEMENTS – Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* DRAINAGE MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

* ROUTE 40 PAVEMENT MARKING OPERATIONS – Alternating left and/or right lane closures with flaggers will be in place on Route 40, Monday to Sunday, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement marking operations. The lane closures will be set up along Route 40 from Route 706 to Route 655. Estimated completion is October 2018.

(NEW) * PAVING ON VARIOUS ROUTES IN FRANKLIN COUNTY— Beginning May 14, 2018 weather permitting crews will begin paving on Route 645 (Old Mountain Rd.) in Franklin County. There will be a lane closure for it from Monday to Friday at 7 am to 5 pm. There will be a flagging operation on Route 645 starting from the intersection of Rt.40 (Old Franklin Turnpike) and going to the Franklin/Pittsylvania County Line. Motorist should watch for signs. This project is scheduled to be completed by December 7 2018.

* SOUTHBOUND ROUTE 220 BRIDGE REPAIRS – A lane closure is currently in place on southbound Route 220 in Franklin County due to emergency repairs to the bridge over the Pigg River. The bridge is located on Route 220 just south of the Rocky Mount exit onto Route 40. Crews will be making concrete repairs on the bridge’s riding surface that will take multiple days and require one lane of southbound Route 220 to be closed around the clock. Completing the repairs is weather and temperature dependent. The timeframe for these lane closures is subject to change depending on weather and temperature.

(UPDATED) * ROUTE 775 CLOSED FOR RAILROAD BRIDGE REPAIRS – On February 12, a section of Route 775 (Iron Ridge Road) at the railroad bridge will be closed to traffic due to repairs. The structure is located 0.20 miles Northeast of Route 220 (Virgil Goode Highway) and 0.25 miles Southwest of Route 697 (Wirtz Road). The road will need to remain closed until further notice.

* ROUTE 647 CLOSED FOR PIPE REPLACEMENT– A section of Route 647 (Kay Fork Road) is closed to traffic due to an emergency pipe replacement. The road is closed approximately 1.2 miles east of Route 40 and 0.01 miles west of Route 659 (Hunts Road). Motorists will need to seek an alternate route. It is unknown at this time how long this section of road will be closed.

* MOWING, TREE TRIMMING AND BRUSH REMOVAL (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures.

* DITCHING, GRADING, SLOPE AND SHOULDER REPAIRS (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* PIPE REPLACEMENTS – Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* DRAINAGE MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* UNPAVED ROAD MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight

hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

GILES COUNTY

(NEW) * ROUTE 100 SAFETY IMPROVEMENT – Route 100 Safety Improvement in Giles County. Road work will be occurring on Route 100 in Giles County on May 7, 2018. Expect Right Lane Closures on Route 100. Work is expected to occur next week from May 7 through May 11 from 7:00 am to 7:30 pm. Project total length is expected to be performed from May 2018 through April 2019.

* ROUTE 460 BRIDGE REPAIR – Long-term lane closures will be in place in the right lane of westbound Route 460 in Giles County, just east of the West Virginia state line, and may be closed due to repairs to the bridge over the New River. During a routine inspection, inspectors discovered a pin connecting one of the bridge’s four support beams needed to be replaced. The lane closure is expected to remain in place for the duration of the project. Work is expected to be completed by early to mid-May 2018.

* PAVING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

* DITCHING, GRADING, SLOPE AND SHOULDER REPAIRS (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* PIPE REPLACEMENTS – Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* DRAINAGE MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* MOWING, TREE TRIMMING AND BRUSH REMOVAL (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures.

* UNPAVED ROAD MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight

hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

HENRY COUNTY

(NEW) * ROUTE 58 PAVING OPERATIONS – On Route 58 westbound, Monday to Friday, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. alternating left and/or right mobile lane closures will be in place for eradication of existing pavement markings and the installation of temporary pavement markings. The lane closures will be set up along Route 58 westbound from approximately the Patrick County Line to 1.1 miles west of Spencer Peen Road and Spencer Preston Road. Estimated completion is October 2018.

* DITCHING, GRADING, SLOPE AND SHOULDER REPAIRS (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* PIPE REPLACEMENTS – Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* DRAINAGE MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* MOWING, TREE TRIMMING AND BRUSH REMOVAL (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures.

* UNPAVED ROAD MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight

hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

(UPDATED)* SOUTHGATE DRIVE AT VIRGINIA TECH – Lane and shoulder closures and activity in the work zone continue. Motorists should use caution in the area and expect delays and lane closures periodically. The new Southgate Interchange is open. Access to the old Southgate Drive is no longer allowed.

TRAFFIC SWITCH – The existing Innovation Drive (Future ” Research Center Drive) is now open at the intersection of existing Research Center Drive and Innovation Drive. The existing Research Center Drive ( Future “Smoot Drive”) will be closed. The traveling public will travel through the new intersection as the remaining section of existing Research Center Drive ( Future “Smoot Drive”) is constructed. This traffic pattern will remain until construction activities are complete.

– The existing Innovation Drive (Future ” Research Center Drive) is now open at the intersection of existing Research Center Drive and Innovation Drive. The existing Research Center Drive ( Future “Smoot Drive”) will be closed. The traveling public will travel through the new intersection as the remaining section of existing Research Center Drive ( Future “Smoot Drive”) is constructed. This traffic pattern will remain until construction activities are complete. Alternating left and/or right lane closures will be in place on Rte. 460 East and West, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The lane closures will be set up approximately 0.8 mile east to 1.0 mile west of the new Southgate Interchange (Rte. 314).

Alternating left and/or right lane closures will be in place on new Southgate Drive from the Southgate Interchange to Duck Pond Drive, Monday to Friday, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for various operations as needed. The lane closures will be set up between Duck Pond Round-about and the Southgate Interchange.

Intermittent flagging operations will occur on Huckleberry Trail at Research Center Drive/Smoot Drive intersection from present day to end of construction activities. Pedestrians and Bicyclists should use caution in this area.

Old Research Center Drive/Beamer Way is closed. This is a permanent closure for the re-alignment of the Huckleberry Trail and Airport Extension. No thru traffic will be allowed.

HUCKLEBERRY TRAIL

Work on the Underpass under Route 460 is underway and will extend through several months until completion. Flagging operations and shifting of the trail within the construction area will occur at various times throughout the construction timeframe. Impacts to pedestrian and bicycle traffic will occur. Caution is encouraged for everyone utilizing the Trail to be alert as heavy equipment will be operating in the area.

(NEW)* ROUTE 314 PAVING OPERATIONS –The Contractor plans to utilize alternating left/and or right mobile lane closures using flaggers (weather pending) on Rt. 314 in Montgomery County, Sunday to Thursday, between the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for eradication. The lane closures will be set up along Rt. 314 from approximately the Inventive Lane to Rt. 412 (Prices Fork Road). Completion Estimated: October 2018

(NEW)* ROUTE 11 PAVING OPERATIONS – On Route 11 southbound, Alternating left/and or right mobile lane closures will be in place Monday to Friday, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for eradication of existing pavement markings and the installation of temporary pavement markings. The lane closures will be set up along Route 11 southbound from approximately Route 636 (Graham St.; Riffle ST.; Seneca Hollow Rd.) to Route 753 (Old Town Road). Estimated completion is October 2018.

* PAVING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

* DITCHING, GRADING, SLOPE AND SHOULDER REPAIRS (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* PIPE REPLACEMENTS – Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* DRAINAGE MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* MOWING, TREE TRIMMING AND BRUSH REMOVAL (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures.

* UNPAVED ROAD MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight

hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

PATRICK COUNTY

(NEW) * ROUTE 684 CLOSED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC – Beginning Monday, May 14, a portion of Route 684 (Martin Farm Road) will be closed to through traffic from Route 58 (Jeb Stuart Hwy) to Route 777 (American Legion Road). This road closure is necessary to perform a bridge replacement over Anglin Branch. During this time, a detour will be utilized and directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the road is expected to re-open by Friday, May 18, 2018.

* ROUTE 58 PAVING OPERATIONS – Alternating left and/or right mobile lane closures will be in place on Route 58 eastbound, Monday to Friday, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for eradication of existing pavement markings and the installation of temporary pavement markings. The lane closures will be set up along Route 58 eastbound approximately 0.1 Miles West of Dairy Rd.; Mable Swamp Rd. (Rt. 600) to Mabry Mill Rd.; Mabry Mills Rd. SE (Rt. 795). Estimated completion is October 2018.

(UPDATED) * ROUTE 773 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – Beginning April 2, a lane closure will be in place for Route 773 (Ararat Highway) for a bridge replacement. Drivers should expect delays in the area and plan their travel accordingly. Signal lights are active and barrier walls are in place to control traffic and motorists should use caution in the work zone. This bridge replacement is scheduled to be completed by October 3.

* ROUTE 58 GUARDRAIL INSTALLATION – Guardrail will be installed on Lovers Leap Mountain on Route 58 eastbound and westbound from 0.80 miles east of Route 610 to 0.08 miles west of Route 8 MM 0. Lane closures will be in place, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Drivers should expect 10-15 minutes wait time.

* DITCHING, GRADING, SLOPE AND SHOULDER REPAIRS (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* PIPE REPLACEMENTS – Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* DRAINAGE MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* MOWING, TREE TRIMMING AND BRUSH REMOVAL (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures.

* UNPAVED ROAD MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight

hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

PULASKI COUNTY

*ROUTE 373 PAVING OPERATIONS – Alternating left/and or right mobile lane closures using flaggers, will be in place, weather permitting, on Route 373, Sunday to Thursday, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for eradication. The lane closures will be set up along Rt. 373 from approximately Route 100 to Route 11. Completion Estimated: October 2018

* PAVING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

* DITCHING, GRADING, SLOPE AND SHOULDER REPAIRS (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* PIPE REPLACEMENTS – Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* DRAINAGE MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

* MOWING, TREE TRIMMING AND BRUSH REMOVAL (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures.

* UNPAVED ROAD MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight