An office of Virginia’s Department of Transportation has released a first-in-the-state plan that could place more than 4 million Virginians within walking distance of a multiuse trail.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s State Trails Office has released its Statewide Multiuse Trails Plan aimed at helping the region expand its more than 1500-miles of existing trails. Angel Deem, Chief of Policy with VDOT, explains why having a plan like this in place is so important, “I think it encourages localities and regional entities to look at their trail development needs, or ideas, or visions, in a cross-jurisdictional way. So that they can see, perhaps, some planned trails in adjacent communities, and then look for opportunities to partner and work together.”

She adds that the State Trails Office will remain open to continue to support local and regional partners as they develop new trail projects.