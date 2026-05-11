Virginia State Police are launching a new speed enforcement initiative today to protect highway workers on Interstate 81. The program uses safety cameras to monitor traffic between mile markers 143 and 150 in Roanoke and Botetourt counties. This stretch coincides with an ongoing widening project where the speed limit is 60 mph.

Thirty-Day Grace Period Begins

Drivers will have a one-month window to adjust to the new technology. During the first 30 days, motorists exceeding the limit will receive warnings in the mail rather than fines. Once this period ends, violations will carry a $100 civil penalty. These citations do not result in points on a driving record or affect insurance rates.

Safety Goals and Funding

Sgt. Rick Garletts, a public information officer for the Virginia State Police, emphasized that the goal is safety, not revenue. “We are not a police for profit,” Garletts said. The state police do not gain money from the summons. Instead, fees support the State Literary Fund, which helps with school construction and teacher retirement.

How the Technology Works

The system uses radar or LiDAR technology to detect vehicles traveling 10 mph or more above the posted limit. A state trooper must review and certify every violation before a citation is issued to the registered owner. While troopers in the work zone can still conduct traditional traffic stops using radar, the cameras provide a separate, automated layer of monitoring.

Prioritizing Lives Over Lead Feet

The initiative follows concerns about increased speeding that began during the pandemic. Garletts recalled a fatal incident two years ago where a contractor was killed while paving south of the Interstate 581 split. “They’re trying to make our roads better, so we want to protect those guys,” he said. Police hope the cameras will encourage drivers to pay closer attention to the workers on the roadway.