VDH reporting 102 new coronavirus cases in Roanoke Valley

According to the latest numbers released this morning by the Virginia Department of Health there are 102 new confirmed or probable coronavirus cases, 4 new hospitalizations, and 4 new deaths being reported in the Roanoke Valley. 85 new cases , 2 new hospitalizations, and 4 deaths in Roanoke City, 1 new hospitalization in Roanoke County, 4 new cases and 1 new hospitalization in Salem, and 13 new cases in Botetourt County. The VDH is also reporting 22 less cases and 1 less death in Roanoke County, and 1 less death in Salem. This comes after just 14 new cases were reported in the Valley .