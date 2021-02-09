Rasoul introduces Virginia Marshall Plan for Moms

Roanoke Democratic Delegate Sam Rasoul has introduced a package of bills titled the “Virginia Marshall Plan for Moms.” Since he is also still running for Lt. Governor, he’s released an AD featuring Roanoke College Professor Ivonne Wallace Fuentes — who is a mother of two:

She says it also includes raising the minimum wage, paid parental leave, and incentives to hire women who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Fuentes will also be joining Rasoul for a Facebook discussion on the Marshall Plan for Moms Thursday evening at 7:30. You can read the full press release on Virginia’s Marshall Plan for Moms below.

From Delegate Sam Rasoul’s Office: ROANOKE – On Tuesday, Del. Sam Rasoul (D-11) announced that as Lieutenant Governor he would take bold action to get Virginia moms and families back on their feet with a Virginia Marshall Plan for Moms.

Rasoul’s plan comes as national data shows women, and particularly moms, are bearing the brunt of job losses during the pandemic. In July, almost one in three mothers ages 25 to 44 reported they were not working due to child care related issues. More than four times as many women as men lost their jobs last September, and a Bureau of Labor Statistics report found women accounted for all of the job losses in December 2020, with Black and Latina women being hit the hardest.

Rasoul is committing a senior staff member of his Lieutenant Governor’s office to be a Director of Mothers Advocacy, whose focus will be working with the Governor and General Assembly to enact these policies.

Following a movement led by mothers and their advocates calling for a National Marshall Plan for Moms, Rasoul is calling for a package of policies aimed at addressing the disproportionate challenges faced by Virginia moms and families, including:

Child care for all

Ensuring all workers have paid family and medical leave

Creating a caregiver income tax credit for $1000 in expenses incurred by an individual caring for a family member

Expanding access to sick leave

Increasing the minimum wage

Instituting fair scheduling to require that businesses have predictable schedules for their employees

Helping employers support moms through employer incentives for targeted career development that allow moms to make up lost ground

“Even before this pandemic, our economy did not work for families. We cannot accept any longer a status quo where having and raising children is a leading cause of poverty,” said Rasoul. “The way out of this problem, made much worse by the pandemic and economic crisis, is by following the data. And the data says: Invest in moms. Investing in moms is the surest, quickest path to economic recovery, and to creating a stronger, fairer economy than we had before.”

“Families thrive when mothers thrive. All of the data backs this up,” said Roanoke College Professor of History Ivonne Wallace Fuentes. “A Marshall Plan for moms is an opportunity to reimagine what a Virginia that works for mothers, and therefore works for families and works for children, might really look like.”

On Thursday, February 11, the Sam Rasoul for Lieutenant Governor campaign will host a discussion with Virginia moms, moderated by Roanoke College Professor and mother of two, Ivonne Wallace Fuentes, on our Facebook page starting at 7:30 p.m.