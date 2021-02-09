Public hearing on next leg of I-81 widening is tonight

The most widely-traveled and congested stretch of Interstate 81 occurs right here in the Roanoke Valley. One construction project to add another lane in each direction is already underway – and there is a public hearing on the second leg tonight, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

To access the hearing information and WebEx, visit the project page and click on the link for the virtual design public hearing: http://www.virginiadot.org/I81exit137to141

You can also emailing comments after tonight’s meeting to: I81-MM136-141@vdot.virginia.gov. Please reference “Interstate 81 Widening Virtual VDOT Design Hearing Public Comments” in the subject line.