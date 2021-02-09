First CVS COVID-19 vaccination slots immediately fill up

| By

The first CVS COVID-19 vaccination slots in our region took almost no time to fill up. Sign-ups began today, and by 9:00 am, the following response appeared on the CVS website:

“We’re sorry, due to high demand the area you searched is fully booked or does not have any COVID-19 vaccine supply yet. If this location is listed as available on our COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Page, please check back tomorrow as new appointments are added daily.”

CVS is the first private pharmacy chain to take part in Virginia’s overall vaccination program. Its first vaccinations will take place Thursday at locations that include Roanoke, Blacksburg, Bedford, Lynchburg and Martinsville. Others chains that include Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger are expected to follow in coming weeks and months.

So far, the demand for the vaccines far outweighs the supply in Virginia and across the country.