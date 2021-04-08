VDH releases the latest coronavirus data from the Roanoke Valley

State health officials report 34 new coronavirus cases and 6 new hospitalizations for the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24-hour reporting period. There is just one new COVID-related death among Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke and Botetourt Counties. State health officials report 16 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, and 1 new death in Roanoke City, 14 new cases, and 1 new hospitalization in Roanoke County, 2 new cases and 2 new hospitalizations in Salem, and 2 new cases and 1 new hospitalization in Botetourt County.