Man charged with robbery attempt in which he was shot

| By

Roanoke Police have charged a city resident with a robbery attempt that left him hospitalized with a gunshot wound. Police say it happened in the early-morning hours a week ago Monday on the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW. Officials say 18-year-old Anthony Muhammad, Jr. tried to rob another person, but he was shot in the resulting struggle with the would-be victim.

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Police have arrested Anthony Muhammad Jr., 18 of Roanoke, and charged him with robbery and use of firearm in commission of a felony regarding this incident. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Mr. Muhammad Jr. was attempting to rob a person in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW. That individual and Mr. Muhammad Jr. engaged in a physical struggle, which is when Mr. Muhammad Jr. was struck by gunfire. Detectives presented this case to the April meeting of the Roanoke Grand Jury, where the above indictments were issued for Mr. Muhammad Jr. Mr. Muhammad Jr. came to the Roanoke Police Department on April 7, 2021 where the above indictments were served and he was taken into custody without incident.

PREVIOUS: On March 29 at approximately 12:15 a.m., Roanoke Police were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW. While en route, officers were advised that there was a person down in the immediate area who may have been shot. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No other individuals were located on scene. Details about what led up to the shooting are limited at this time, but Detectives have determined that this is an isolated incident. At this point, no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.