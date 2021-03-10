VDH releases the latest coronavirus data from Roanoke Valley

| By

The Virginia Department of Health reports 1 new Covid-related death in the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24 hour reporting period. However the VDH is still working through a backlog of death certificates for coronavirus-related deaths that occurred near the holidays, so it is unclear whether any of the newly-reported ones are in fact recent. As for cases, there are 15 new cases reported in Roanoke City,11 new cases in Roanoke County, 5 new cases in Salem and 3 new cases in Botetourt County. VDH is also reporting 5 new coronavirus hospitalizations in the Valley: 3 new hospitalizations reported in Roanoke City, 2 new hospitalizations in Roanoke County.