Va vaccination software to remain in place despite flaws

The head of Virginia’s Covid-19 vaccination program says the state is committed to remain working with the software system used to administer the shots – even though there have been persistent problems with it that up to now remain unresolved. The state paid close to $750,000 for PrepMod to track, report and schedule the vaccinations. One of the big glitches, as it turns out, is that when someone is notified of an appointment opportunity, they can share the signup link with someone else, eligible or not. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story: