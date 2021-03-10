Covid hospitalizations in region fall for eighth straight week

| By

Health systems based in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside Virginia collectively report an eighth straight week of lower Covid 19-related hospitalizations. There is a similar downward trend for Covid patients on ventilators and under intensive care. As of today, the health systems report 162 hospitalizations, down from 450 on January 13th.

NEWS RELEASE: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 162

ICU patients: 30

Ventilator patients: 14

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 19

—

JANUARY 13:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 450

ICU patients: 96

Ventilator patients: 55

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 30