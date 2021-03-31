VDH releases latest coronavirus data from Roanoke Valley

| By

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1 new COVID-19 related death and 3 new related hospitalizations in the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24-hour reporting period. State officials are reporting 21 new coronavirus cases among Roanoke City, Roanoke County, and Botetourt County. According to the department, there are 6 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, and 1 new death in Roanoke City, 11 new cases and 1 new hospitalization in Roanoke County, and 4 new cases and 1 new hospitalization in Botetourt County.