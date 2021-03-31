Man found dead in apartment; death considered “suspicious”

NEWS RELEASE: Boones Mill, VA. (March 30, 2021) -The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 1:15pm on March 29th, 2021 from a landlord reporting that his tenant was deceased in his home. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6000 block of Bethlehem Road in Boones Mill, Virginia and confirmed one male, deceased on arrival. The victim has been identified as William Kirk Odell, 58 years old, who had been reported as missing in West Virginia by a family member. Circumstances surrounding his death are considered suspicious but there is no threat to the community. This remain san ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that may apply to this incident are urged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.