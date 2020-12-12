VCU revenues to fall at least $75M

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth University’s president says revenues likely will fall at least $75 million in the spring 2021 semester.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that President Michael Rao told the school’s board of visitors on Friday that’s the best-case scenario for a future still clouded by the pandemic.

Revenue losses could reach $144 million. VCU Health is projecting a loss of $60 million. Rao says the university will do everything it can to avoid that.