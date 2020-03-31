USA Women’s softball team contest in Salem cancelled

| By

NEWS RELEASE: USA Softball has announced the cancellation of all originally scheduled 2020 stops on the "Stand Beside Her" tour, presented by Major League Baseball, due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. That means the highly anticipated June 25 exhibition contest, featuring the 2020 U.S. Olympic Softball Team in Salem, at Billy Sample Field has been cancelled. "We are extremely disappointed that a sell-out crowd will not be able to witness these athletes in action this June, but deep down we understand the need to make this decision now," says John Shaner, Salem Parks and Recreation Director. "If there is any possible way to get this game back in Salem next summer, we will do our best to make it happen."

As for ticket refunds, all tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded to the card on which they were purchased. Any tickets purchased through the Salem Civic Center Box Office will be refunded to customers once the Salem Civic Center reopens to the public. We thank you for your support of the USA Softball Women’s National Team.

The Tokyo Olympic Games are now scheduled for July 23-August 8, 2021.