Roanoke social services workers tests positive for COVID-19

Roanoke City officials say a social services employee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The city says the employee was last in the workplace on March 13 and notified them of the positive test result last Saturday. The city worker appears to be doing okay. The social services department says all offices are being properly cleaned and disinfected.

NEWS RELEASE: The City of Roanoke’s Department of Social Services received a communication on Saturday, March 28, from one of its employees reporting that they had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The employee was last in the workplace on Friday, March 13, and has been home since that time. The employee reports that they are feeling better and they are not experiencing fever. The department is taking all recommended precautions to ensure their offices are properly cleaned and disinfected.

