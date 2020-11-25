Unbelted woman and child killed when SUV leaves 81, overturns

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police Trooper C. Bare is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County, Va. The crash occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at 11:06 a.m. along Interstate 81 at the 287 mile-marker.

A 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times.

The driver of the Kia, a 31-year-old female from Jackson, Miss., suffered serious injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. The female was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Kia, a 6-year-old male from Kingsport, Tenn., was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The child was in a booster seat, but not wearing a seatbelt.

A second passenger in the Kia, a 50-year-old female from Kingsport, Tenn., suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where she later succumbed to those injuries. The female was not wearing a seatbelt.

Additional passengers in the Kia, a 41-year-old male and a 31-year-old female, suffered serious injuries in the crash and were transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. The female was wearing a seatbelt. The male was not wearing a seatbelt.

All the identities are being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

