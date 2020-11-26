Family displaced by Roanoke County house fire

(Roanoke County, VA—November 26, 2020) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 1:30a.m., on Thursday, November 26, 2020 to the 3300 block of Franklin Street, which is located in the Cave Spring area, for the report of a chimney fire. First arriving crews found heavy fire and smoke showing from the attic of a one story, wood frame structure. Two adults, three children and a dog all evacuated the home safely. There were no injuries. The fire was brought under control in about an hour. The family will be displaced but will be staying with family in the area. The fire appears to have started in the chimney and extended to the attic and the roof of the home. There is extensive damage to the house. We appreciate the assistance of Salem Engine 3. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate and estimate damages.###