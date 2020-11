Once the COVID vaccines arrive, expect gas prices to rise again

| By

With COVID reducing demand for travel here and just about everywhere else in the world, that means the lowest gasoline prices in years – at least for now. It’s been five years since we saw pump prices this low at Thanksgiving; Gas Buddy says they’re 40 cents lower than last year at this time. But successful vaccines will be likely to quickly change that, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

