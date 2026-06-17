Two of the Commonwealth’s cities have earned spots in the Top 20 of a list ranking some the best run cities in America.

WalletHub has named Virginia Beach and Chesapeake among their Top 20 Best Run Cities in the nation. Virginia Beach was ranked 8th, and Chesapeake came in at 15th. WalletHub Analyst and Writer Chip Lupo explains the study’s methodology: “We compared 148 of the most populated cities across six categories: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. From there, we developed what we call a “Quality of Services Score”, and then we compared those results with each cities Per Capita budget.”

Lupo notes that although this study was looking at some of the nation’s most populated cities, in the case of city management, bigger isn’t always better. “It seems like, generally, the best run cities are typically mid-sized. When you have smaller areas and, in a lot of cases, less in your coffers, it’s a little easier to manage than it would be in a larger city.”

This assessment seems to be in line with a recent study by Livability.com, which named Roanoke one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the Nation after a comparative analysis of more than 2,000 small-to-mid-sized cities.