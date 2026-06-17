RAM House executive director Melissa Woodson says the clock is ticking – and vows that the relocated day shelter with expanded services for those experiencing homelessness WILL be open on the last day of June. The new RAM House shelter on Elm Avenue in a building deeded to the non-profit by the owners of Virginia Transformer is a 12,000 sq. foot foot space that Melissa Woodson says will be open for business by June 30th, completing the move from a former church on Campbell Avenue. Woodson says the NEW Ram House has more room to feature the services needed to help people get back on track. Woodson gave us a tour last week, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

Take a video tour of RAM House progress here Mike Morgan video