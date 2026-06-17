From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. See more at Roanoke Cultural Endowment.org. One last concert for the 2025-26 season from David Stewart Wiley and players from the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra this Saturday near Smith Mountain Lake this weekend. Its the opening weekend for Shakespeare’s classic tale of young love and tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, this Friday through Sunday at the Roanoke Bear Theatre in downtown Roanoke in the Community High School auditorium.

Tickets are on sale now for Ain’t Misbehavin’ a musical revue next month based on the music of the legendary jazz icon Fats Waller, from the Shine by JP company focused on African American live theatre, based at the Historic Dumas Theatre in downtown Roanoke. And FloydFest sets its 2026 lineup with headliners like the Tedeschi Trucks Band.