A free resource festival will be held this weekend in Northwest Roanoke.

ECPI will be hosting a Summer Family Resource Festival at their Roanoke Campus on Airport Road this Saturday from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Dr. Tina Bhandari, a faculty member with the university, says the event is free to attend, and will feature a wide-range of health and technological resources for attendees, “So it will be healthcare related, it will be social services related, it’s going to [have] technology: we’re going to have our technology students get out there and help people with their devices.”

Bhandari says ECPI’s students spearheaded this event, after recognizing the need for a one-stop-shop to help their community access the wide variety of free resources available throughout the region.