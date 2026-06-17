A unique way to celebrate Father’s Day – this Saturday, the day before the actual holiday – the Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia non-profit based in Richmond is offering a free day of play at Center in the Square for Dad and the kids, at Kids Square, Roanoke Pinball Museum and the Starcade Museum, from 10 to 5. This is also Virginia Fatherhood Week. Registration is required for the free day at Center in the Square this Saturday, signup at VAdad.org/events or see link below. Chris Beach is the founder and CEO for the Fatherhood Foundation, which offers classes and events statewide. Beach, who grew up without his own dad around, launched the Fatherhood Foundation after COVID; he’s looking to bring more events to the Roanoke area soon.

Register for free day at Center in the Square here