We’ve heard from President Trump on a number of occasions that the two sides were “close,” to reaching an agreement on opening the Strait of Hormuz and what to do about enriched uranium that could become a nuclear weapon – but it appears as if this Friday might actually be the day. Dr. Ed Lynch once worked in the Reagan White House, he says the Iran-US agreement mediated by other countries will have “teeth” to it when it comes to monitoring Iran’s nuclear program and its stockpile of enriched uranium which once day could became a nuclear weapon. The act that could be signed on Friday would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and includes a 60 day window for negotiations on the nuclear issue. Billions in frozen Iranian assets could also be released. That story from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

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