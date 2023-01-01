Two people injured during New Years shooting in Roanoke

| By

On December 31, 2022 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of 2 people with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Melrose Ave NW. Responding Officers located 2 juvenile victims outside and inside of a business in the area. The injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the juveniles for treatment at a local hospital.

Further details about what led to the shooting are limited. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call(540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.