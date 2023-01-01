One person injured after being found shot in Roanoke

| By

On 01-01-23 at 4:56 a.m. Roanoke Police were notified by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Upon arrival Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The injury was serious but doesn’t appear to be life threatening. He was alert and able to talk with responders but is not cooperating with the investigation. Preliminary investigation shows the subject walked to this area after being shot. The adult male was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Further details about what led to the shooting are limited. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call(540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.