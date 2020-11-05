Two cars race, both crash, one driver dead

NEWS RELEASE: At 1:44 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to two crashes in the 2500 block of Greensboro Rd.

The initial investigation shows a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2009 Pontiac were racing in the northbound lanes when the Pontiac ran off the right side of the road, struck a telephone pole and overturned several times. Following the initial crash, the Malibu ran off the left side of the road, crossed the median, traveled through the southbound lanes, struck an embankment and overturned. The two vehicles did not come in contact with each other.

The driver of the Pontiac, Shamon D. Massey, 22, of Martinsville, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Malibu, Latoshia E. Hairston, 27, of Martinsville, Va., was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt. Hairston was charged with reckless driving. Additional charges are pending.

In addition, there were two passengers in the Malibu that fled the scene.

This is all the information we have at this time. The crash remains under investigation.