The vote counting is hardly over; on now to provisional ballots

Election day may be three days in the rear-view mirror, but elections officials across Virginia will be busy today. They will count any remaining absentee ballots that arrive by noon, then start considering provisional ballots. Those are the ones cast when a person’s voter registration or qualifications are in question, and this year, they mostly involve people who requested absentee ballots, then showed up anyway to vote in person. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

