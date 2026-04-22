Immune disorders are some of the hardest to detect and most difficult to treat. Now Carilion Clinic and the joint medical school with Virginia Tech have dedicated a center to pursue research in the field of immunology – with the help of Artificial Intelligence. Although the Jeffrey Modell Foundation is in more than 90 countries – named for a teen who succumbed at age 15 to Immunodeficiency, the “Jeffrey Modell Center for Informatics and Data Science,” at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will be the first facility of its kind. Dr. Nick Rider is a professor of clinical immunology, and an associate chief medical information officer at Carilion Clinic.

Jeffrey Modell Foundation CEO Vanessa Tenebaum said the center based at the VTC Medical School will be involved with “critical data science,” aided by AI as researchers look for better ways to detect and treat Immune disorders. WFIR’s Gene Marrano was at the dedication yesterday: