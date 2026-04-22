The Open Studios Tour Roanoke returns this Saturday and Sunday. Artists in six Roanoke neighborhoods will take part. Come check out artist workspaces and ask questions about the media they use – painting, sculpture, collage, ceramic and more. Many of the tour locations will have more than on artist on hand with some of their work for sale. Opening this Thursday at Attic Productions in Fincastle and running through May 3rd – Never After Happily – where favorite fairy tale characters and maybe some newer ones retell their stories in fun and unique ways. And this weekend the Historic Garden Week Tour returns locally to Salem, for the Broad in Bloom tour of homes and gardens in Salem – the first time in a while the Garden Week Tour has been in Salem, where 5 homes and gardens on North Broad Street will be open to the public.

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