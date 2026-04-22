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Wednesday is Give Roanoke Day. A day when area non-profits of all sizes reach out to potential donors. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

Council of Community Services has been organizing Give Roanoke for five years. It’s a chance for non-profits to get their message out to a wider audience. Amanda Holcomb, Council of Community Services Director of Community Engagement, says the day benefits organizations of all sizes.

“We have a range of nonprofits like us who have been around for a long time, who have staff,” said Holcomb. “We have all volunteer nonprofits, some nonprofits that are really just community based and don’t have a lot of development. So this is a day to amplify them and just raise awareness for their causes.”

Another way it benefits smaller groups is the Roanoke Gives website handles the payment platform, a service that can be cumbersome for small nonprofits. Go to Give Roanoke.org to learn more and donate. Denise Allen Membreno WFIR News.

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Give Roanoke 2026 is tomorrow, early giving started earlier this month. As WFIR Denise Allen Membreno tells us there are ways to make smaller donations have a bigger impact.

Nonprofits of all sizes are participating in Give Roanoke Day. More than 90 organizations are participating in hopes of raising money to carry out their missions. Amanda Holcomb, Council of Community Services Director of Community Engagement, says there are ways to make donations of any size have a larger impact.

“And throughout the day we have different prizes like early bird that runs from 12am to 6am lunch money which raises money from 12 to 1pm,” continued Holcomb. “We have night out that’s nine to 11:59pm and then we have like a far far away challenge and a go getter prize for those that are fundraising for those nonprofit organizations.”

Information on the participating nonprofits and how to make your donation have a bigger impact can be found at GiveRoanoke.org. Give Roanoke is all day Wednesday. Denise Allen Membreno WFIR News.