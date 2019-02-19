State inspections are likely to cost you more

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Virginia drivers are likely to pay more for vehicle safety inspections. The General Assembly has given preliminary approval to legislation that will raise the price of a yearly car inspection from $16 to $20. The House and Senate have both approved slightly different versions of the legislation with bipartisan support. Advocates said the fee hasn’t gone up for more than a decade and the increase will help make sure mechanics are fairly compensated. Opponents of the measure said the current fee is fair and a 25% increase is too much.