Finding more “Girls Who Code” via RoCo Library presentations

| By

Getting more girls interested in computer coding – closing the gender technology gap. That nationwide initiative comes to Roanoke County public libraries starting next Monday as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

Orientation meeting location by grade level. All meetings next week begin at 4pm

Monday, February 25, 4 pm at Mt. Pleasant (for grades 6-12)

Tuesday, February 26, 4pm at South County (6-12)

Wednesday, February 27, 4pm at Hollins (6-12)

Tuesday, February 26, 4pm at Vinton (for grades 3-5)

Thursday, February 28, 4pm at Glenvar (3-5)