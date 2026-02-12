We previewed Star City Golf before it opened in December, just off Orange Avenue near the Berglund Center. Star City Golf gives patrons access to more than two-thousand courses across the country, including Pebble Beach and Augusta National – and local courses like Ballyhack. There’s also a full bar. Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb took a few swings at this morning’s ribbon cutting. The Mayor is no golf novice – he played in high school and college, and can be seen now seeking birdies on local courses that includes the Roanoke Country Club. At today’s official ribbon cutting owner Tim Horne says the response to the indoor simulated golf center has been tremendous:

