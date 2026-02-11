Roanoke County Police responded at approximately 3:00 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a bank robbery at the Member One Federal Credit Union branch located at 2310 Electric

Road. The caller advised that a subject had just robbed the bank and fled on foot. Security footage shows a white male suspect, approximately 5’10” tall, with a heavy salt-and-pepper

beard and glasses. He was wearing a Vans-branded baseball cap, a long-sleeve button-up shirt, and jeans. There were no injuries reported. No weapon was displayed during the incident, and there is no credible threat to the community at this time. Photos of the suspect are attached. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke County Police non-emergency number at 540-562-3265.

