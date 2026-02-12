Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the 4900 block of Catawba Valley Drive for structure fire around 10am this morning. First responding units reported heavy fire and smoke coming from a barn on the property where the Homeplace Restaurant is. The fire was under control in about twenty minutes. There were no people or animals injured, and the Homeplace – scheduled to reopen in April – was not impacted. The fire was under control in about twenty minutes. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s office is on scene investigating the cause and will release a statement

shortly.

