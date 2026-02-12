Current 9th District Democratic congressional candidate Adam Murphy is voicing support for former New River Valley House of Delegates candidate and current Virginia Tech Sociology Professor Biko Agozino who was the target of an alleged racist incident on Tuesday. In a statement, Murphy claims a group of 8 white men parked trucks outside Agozino’s home yelled racial slurs, and threw ice bricks into the drive way while blaring music. The incident has been reported to the Christiansburg police department. Murphy says hate has no place in the 9th Congressional district and this was calculated effort to terrorize and intimidate.

Statement from New River Valley Indivisible:

NRV Indivisible vehemently condemns the recent, despicable act of racist intimidation and harassment that occurred in our community. Dr. Biko Agozino (who recently ran for delegate in the 42d district) and his family were targeted at their home by a group of 8 white young men riding in four 4 different trucks. The young white men parked in front of Dr. Agozino’s home and unleashed a torrent of racial slurs, including the N-word, and threw ice bricks onto the property, blocking his driveway. This hateful assault was accompanied by the blaring of music, specifically Drake’s “Energy,” in a calculated effort to terrorize and intimidate Biko and his family.

The incident has been reported to the Christiansburg police department and they are looking into the incident further, according to Dr. Agozino.

This incident is not merely a case of disorderly conduct; it is a hate crime, and it is both illegal and profoundly immoral. The actions of these individuals represent a direct assault on the safety, dignity, and civil rights of a member of our community. Such behavior is a stark reminder of the persistent and insidious nature of racism, and it has no place in a just and humane society.

NRV Indivisible stands in unwavering solidarity with the victim of this attack. We are a community that believes in the principles of equality, justice, and respect for all. We will not stand idly by while members of our community are subjected to such vile and hateful acts.