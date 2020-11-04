Sprinkler system credited with limiting fire damage at Yokohama tire plant

NEWS RELEASE: The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at the Yokohama Tire Corporation, located at 1500 Indiana Street, on Tuesday night, at approximately 9:23 p.m. Firefighters were able to detect the fire inside the building and quickly extinguish it. All personnel were safely evacuated from the affected area and no one was injured. The first unit arrived within five minutes of receiving the call and found a moderate amount of smoke coming from the building. The facility’s sprinkler system kept the fire from growing larger, and crews were able to bring the fire under control within seven minutes. Approximately 17 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department (Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Medic 801, Battalion 1 & Fire Medic 1), and the Roanoke Fire & EMS Department (Engine 13) responded to the call. The fire was ruled accidental by the Salem Fire & EMS Fire Marshal’s Office, and the damage is estimated at $10,000.