How well did this election work in Va? Officials promise to review

| By

Virginia elections officials say with all the voting changes implemented this year in the state, a review is coming to see what worked well – and what might bear improvement. The process is hardly complete for the current election; many late-arriving mail-in votes can be counted through Friday, then there are local certifications next week and state ones to follow. Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Chris Piper says after that comes a look back, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

11-04 Virginia Elections Wrap-WEB