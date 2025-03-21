SNAP benefits reduction could impact thousands of Virginians Gene Marrano March 21, 2025 1 min read Part of the Republican-majority Congressional plan taking its cues from President Trump, a proposed 2 trillion dollar reduction in federal spending includes cuts that could impact SNAP benefits funding in Virginia. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: Share: Continue Reading Previous: Botetourt County Parks and Rec launches new interactive map highlighting its outdoor amenities Related Stories 1 min read Botetourt County Parks and Rec launches new interactive map highlighting its outdoor amenities Denise Membreno March 21, 2025 1 min read Verge is now the Innovation Alliance Gene Marrano March 20, 2025 1 min read Ice bumper cars and public skating return to Berglund Center Ian Price March 19, 2025