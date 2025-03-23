Update 9:30 p.m. on March 22, 2025: The fire that started off Newport Road this

afternoon is now being called the “Brush Mountain Fire” by the U.S. Forest Service.

USFS personnel are now in command of this fire and will better be able to provide size

and containment figures. At 6 p.m. this evening, the fire was estimated to be between

200 and 250 acres and 0% contained. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office has

been on scene and reports that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Newport Road is back open with no detour in place, but motorists should still use caution in the area.

It is anticipated that back-burning operations will take place tonight on this fire. Residents may see additional smoke and flames as crews attempt to burn up fuel ahead of the fire to slow it down. Crews from Roanoke County Fire & Rescue and Craig County are still in place tonight to protect homes in that area. We would like to thank Craig County, Montgomery County, Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia Department of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service for all

their help on this incident.

At this time, there still have been no injuries and no homes damaged by fire or any evacuations put in place. While no evacuation orders are currently in place, residents in the Equestrian Hills neighborhood (Arabian Lane and Filly Ct.) should remain aware that there is an active wildfire in the area and be ready to go if necessary. If evacuation orders are given, they will be communicated by crews going door to door in that area, and on the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Facebook page. The effort to contain this fire will go well into tomorrow, March 23rd, 2025.