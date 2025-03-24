FINCASTLE, VA –The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting incident. The incident occurred on March 23, 2025.

At approximately 3:25 a.m., the Botetourt County 911 Emergency Communications Center received a call from a female reporting she and her boyfriend had been fired upon, at a residence in the 20,000 block of Botetourt Road in Eagle Rock, Virginia. An ensuing investigation determined the mother and her boyfriend responded to the home early in the morning after receiving an alarming message from her daughter claiming she was in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend. Upon arriving at the residence to pick up her daughter she encountered a male subject restraining her daughter by the arm. The male then brandished a firearm and, as the mother attempted to intervene, fired two shots in her direction. Fortunately, no one was struck or injured.

Deputies responded quickly, ensuring there was no ongoing threat to the public. The Emergency Response Team (ERT) was deployed to assist in securing the scene due to the reports of shots fired. The investigation has identified a suspect, and detectives have been actively processing the scene and gathering additional evidence. It is believed both the suspect and victims fled prior to the arrival of deputies. At this time, it is unknown whether the daughter, Arieanna D. McDorman, (32) of Clifton Forge, Virginia, who is also wanted out of Alleghany County, Virginia, left with the male willingly.

The suspect has been identified as:Joseph Lee Bray, (34) of Eagle Rock, Virginia. As a result of this incident, Joseph Bray has been charged with Abduction, Attempted Murder (2 Counts), Shooting across a roadway (2 Counts), Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, Maliciously shoot at an occupied vehicle (4 Counts), Domestic Assault, Brandishing (2 Counts), and Reckless handling of a firearm (2 Counts). Joseph Lee Bray is not in custody and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

SHOOTING IN THE 20,000 BLOCK OF BOTETOURT RD.

ARIEANNA MCDORMAN, 32

Image taken 8/20/2023

SUSPECT

JOSEPH LEE BRAY, 34

EAGLE ROCK, VIRGINA

Image taken 3/25/2024

Anyone with information related to this incident or the whereabouts of Arieanna McDorman or Joseph Lee Bray is urged to contact the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 473-8631. Updates will be provided as more details become available.