Shooting in Roanoke early this morning

By

On October 1, 2022 at approximately 5:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW. Responding officers located an adult female victim with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Further details about this incident are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time