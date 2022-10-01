Roanoke County Fire & Rescue warns of possible flooding areas

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department’s Emergency Services Division advises motorists to be aware of areas in Roanoke County that are subject to possible flooding. These areas are:
- Areas of Bottom Creek
- Crystal Creek and Merriman
- Garst Mill Road at the Roanoke City line
- Green Ridge and Woodhaven
- Masons Creek at Thompson Memorial and Catawba Valley
- Poages Mill Road and Bent Mountain Road
- Roanoke River at the Montgomery County line
- Starlight Lane
- Williamson Road and LaMarre Drive
“Turn around don’t drown” when coming across deep standing water on local roads