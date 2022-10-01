Kentucky Floods




Roanoke County Fire & Rescue warns of possible flooding areas

Published October 1, 2022 | By Gene Marrano

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department’s Emergency Services Division advises motorists to be aware of areas in Roanoke County that are subject to possible flooding. These areas are:

  • Areas of Bottom Creek
  • Crystal Creek and Merriman
  • Garst Mill Road at the Roanoke City line
  • Green Ridge and Woodhaven
  • Masons Creek at Thompson Memorial and Catawba Valley
  • Poages Mill Road and Bent Mountain Road
  • Roanoke River at the Montgomery County line
  • Starlight Lane
  • Williamson Road and LaMarre Drive

“Turn around don’t drown” when coming across deep standing water on local roads

WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.