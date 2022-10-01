Roanoke County Fire & Rescue warns of possible flooding areas

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department’s Emergency Services Division advises motorists to be aware of areas in Roanoke County that are subject to possible flooding. These areas are:

Areas of Bottom Creek

Crystal Creek and Merriman

Garst Mill Road at the Roanoke City line

Green Ridge and Woodhaven

Masons Creek at Thompson Memorial and Catawba Valley

Poages Mill Road and Bent Mountain Road

Roanoke River at the Montgomery County line

Starlight Lane

Williamson Road and LaMarre Drive

“Turn around don’t drown” when coming across deep standing water on local roads