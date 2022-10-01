Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys

(update from ApCo 10:05) At the moment, we have 26,000 customers without power across our Virginia service territory. Of that number, about 2,500 are in Roanoke City and Roanoke County. A news release with updated numbers and info will be issued later this morning.

(previously) several thousand Appalachian Power customers are without power in the Roanoke area as of 9:50am today. Another 400-plus are also without power in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg area. We will update and advise on expected power reconnection as that information comes in. See a link to the ApCo power outage map below. Heavy, steady rain last night from the remnants of Hurricane Ian led to the outages.

ApCo power outages map